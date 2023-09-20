'Deeply concerned', says Australia over Canada's allegations against India

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has expressed concern about the allegations raised in the Canadian Parliament regarding India's alleged involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Khalistani Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (AFP)

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has expressed concern about the allegations raised in the Canadian Parliament regarding India's alleged involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Wong stated that Canberra is closely monitoring the situation and noted that an investigation is currently underway.

"These are concerning reports. I note that investigations are still underway, but these are concerning reports. As I have said, we are monitoring these developments closely with our partners and we will continue to do so," Wong stated at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

This development comes amidst growing tensions in India-Canada relations, triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement concerning the Indian government's role in the fatal shooting of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

India's Ministry of External Affairs promptly denied the allegations, labeling them as 'absurd' and 'motivated'. Several world leaders have also expressed 'deep concerns' over Trudeau's remarks in the Canadian Parliament.

The White House has conveyed that it is "deeply concerned" about the accusations, according to Adrienne Watson, a spokesman for the National Security Council, as reported by CNN.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, emphasized that his government was in regular contact with Canadian counterparts regarding the allegations raised by Prime Minister Trudeau. He stressed the importance of allowing Canada's investigation into the allegations of Indian involvement in the pro-Khalistan leader's killing to run its course.

On Monday, Canada signaled a further deterioration of bilateral ties with India when Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced the expulsion of an Indian diplomat from the country. In a tit-for-tat response on Tuesday, India expelled a Senior Canadian diplomat, giving him five days to leave the country.

Trudeau on Tuesday stated that Canada was not seeking to provoke India. He emphasized a desire to collaborate with the Indian government to clarify the situation and ensure proper processes are followed.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was a designated terrorist in India. He was fatally shot outside a Gurdwara in a parking area in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on June 18.