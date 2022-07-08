Deeply distressed by attack on dear friend Shinzo Abe: PM Modi

Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan, Modi tweeted

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep distress at the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who is in a critical condition after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan.

Abe was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials in Japan said.

Also read: In photos: Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot in chest during campaign event



"Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan," Modi tweeted.

Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.