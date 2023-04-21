She extended her condolences to the bereaved family members of the soldiers and said their 'supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten'

Mamata Banerjee. File Pic

Listen to this article 'Deeply pained', says Mamata Banerjee on Pooch terror attack x 00:00

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she was deeply pained by the deaths of five Indian Army soldiers in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

She extended her condolences to the bereaved family members of the soldiers and said their "supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten".

"Deeply pained to learn that the Indian Army lost its valiant soldiers in an extremely tragic incident in J&K. Our jawans laid down their lives in the line of duty and their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten. I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Banerjee tweeted.

Also Read: NIA team to visit Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch terror attack site

According to the army, five of its personnel were killed while another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Poonch.

The slain soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations, the army said in a statement.

It further said the vehicle in which the soldiers were travelling came under fire from unidentified terrorists and caught fire because of the likely use of grenades.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever