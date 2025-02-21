‘Deeply troubling’: India on USAID funding report

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said relevant departments and authorities are looking into the information put out by the United States

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses the media. File pic/PTI

India on Friday said the revelations about USAID funding for certain activities in the country are “deeply troubling” and have led to concerns about foreign interference in its internal affairs.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said relevant departments and authorities are looking into the information put out by the United States administration regarding certain US activities and funding.

“We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain US activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling,” Jaiswal said.

“This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India’s internal affairs. Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter,” he said.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk had earlier claimed that USAID contributed $21 million to the Election Commission to boost voter turnout in India.

BJP diverting attention

A row erupted on Friday after a media report claimed that the $21 million approved by the USAID was meant for Bangladesh and not India, with the Congress demanding an apology from the BJP, alleging that the ruling party’s narrative was aimed at diverting attention from its own use of foreign funds to destabilise past governments led by the grand old party.

Citing the media report, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Lies first mouthed in Washington. Lies then amplified by BJP’s Jhoot Sena. Lies made to be debated on Godi media.”

Rahul a traitor: BJP

The BJP on Friday sharpened its attack on the Congress on the USAID funding issue and called Rahul Gandhi a “traitor”, accusing him of colluding with foreign forces in his bid to weaken India as it dismissed as “cover up” media reports that claimed $21 million was sanctioned in 2022 for Bangladesh, not India.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed the USAID funding came to India to meddle with internal politics and disrupt electoral politics in India.

A larger share of the USAID fund came into India during the UPA regime because the Congress can broker the country’s sovereignty and its interests, Bhatia alleged.

He dismissed as “cover up” media reports which claimed that the USAID fund was sanctioned for “voter turnout” in Bangladesh, not in India.

$21mn

Fund allegedly given through USAID

A kickback scheme, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the $21 million funding to India for ‘voter turnout’ was a “kickback” scheme. “Why are we caring about India’s turnout? We have got enough problems. We want our own turnout,” said Trump. “I would say in many cases, many of these cases, anytime you have no idea what we're talking about, that means there's a kickback because nobody has any idea what's going on there,” he said.