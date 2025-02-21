Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Deeply troubling India on USAID funding report

‘Deeply troubling’: India on USAID funding report

Updated on: 22 February,2025 08:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said relevant departments and authorities are looking into the information put out by the United States

‘Deeply troubling’: India on USAID funding report

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses the media. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article
‘Deeply troubling’: India on USAID funding report
x
00:00

India on Friday said the revelations about USAID funding for certain activities in the country are “deeply troubling” and have led to concerns about foreign interference in its internal affairs.


Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said relevant departments and authorities are looking into the information put out by the United States administration regarding certain US activities and funding.


“We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain US activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling,” Jaiswal said.


“This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India’s internal affairs. Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter,” he said.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk had earlier claimed that USAID contributed $21 million to the Election Commission to boost voter turnout in India.

BJP diverting attention

A row erupted on Friday after a media report claimed that the $21 million approved by the USAID was meant for Bangladesh and not India, with the Congress demanding an apology from the BJP, alleging that the ruling party’s narrative was aimed at diverting attention from its own use of foreign funds to destabilise past governments led by the grand old party.

Citing the media report, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Lies first mouthed in Washington. Lies then amplified by BJP’s Jhoot Sena. Lies made to be debated on Godi media.”

Rahul a traitor: BJP 

The BJP on Friday sharpened its attack on the Congress on the USAID funding issue and called Rahul Gandhi a “traitor”, accusing him of colluding with foreign forces in his bid to weaken India as it dismissed as “cover up” media reports that claimed $21 million was sanctioned in 2022 for Bangladesh, not India.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed the USAID funding came to India to meddle with internal politics and disrupt electoral politics in India.

A larger share of the USAID fund came into India during the UPA regime because the Congress can broker the country’s sovereignty and its interests, Bhatia alleged.

He dismissed as “cover up” media reports which claimed that the USAID fund was sanctioned for “voter turnout” in Bangladesh, not in India.

$21mn
Fund allegedly given through USAID

A kickback scheme, says Donald Trump 

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the $21 million funding to India for ‘voter turnout’ was a “kickback” scheme. “Why are we caring about India’s turnout? We have got enough problems. We want our own turnout,” said Trump. “I would say in many cases, many of these cases, anytime you have no idea what we're talking about, that means there's a kickback because nobody has any idea what's going on there,” he said. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india united states of america India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK