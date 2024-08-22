Breaking News
Updated on: 22 August,2024 09:18 PM IST  |  Washington DC
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a visit to the United States on the invitation of Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. Singh will also be meeting the US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan. A day earlier, Singh said that he would discuss areas of strategic interests

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Pic/PTI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Washington on Thursday. He is on a visit to the United States from August 23 to 26 on the invitation of Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.


The Office of the Raksha Mantri shared Singh's picture and tweeted, "Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has landed in Washington DC. He is on an official visit to the United States."




The Defence Minister will meet Secretary Austin to discuss bilateral ties. He is also scheduled to meet the US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release on Wednesday.

Last month, India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval had a telephone conversation with Sullivan. They discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral, regional and international concern and forthcoming high-level engagements under the Quad framework which was held later that month. The NSAs agreed to work closely to further advance India-US relations and reiterated the need to work together to address the global challenges to peace and security.

The visit comes in the backdrop of the growing momentum in the India-US relations and the defence engagements at multiple levels. Singh's meeting with Austin and Sullivan is expected to further deepen and broaden the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the release said.

On Wednesday, the Defence Minister said that he would discuss areas of strategic interests and seek to strengthen the defence cooperation between India and US with Austin.

Taking to X, Rajnath Singh stated, "Leaving for Washington. India and the United States share a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Looking forward to meet my friend @SecDef Austin. Will discuss areas of strategic interests, while seeking to strengthen defence cooperation."

(With ANI inputs)

