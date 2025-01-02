Defence ministry declares 2025 as year of reforms

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says reforms will lay the foundation for unprecedented advancements

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi. Pic/PTI

India on Wednesday declared 2025 as the year of defence reforms with an aim to facilitate rolling out integrated theatre commands to bolster synergy among the three services and transform the military into a technologically-advanced combat-ready force.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the reforms would lay the foundation for “unprecedented” advancements in defence preparedness and ensure India's security and sovereignty amid challenges of the 21st century. The defence ministry's aim on theatre commands assumes significance as it virtually indicated the plan to unveil the reform measure in 2025.

As per the theaterisation plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory.

At present, the Army, Navy and the Air Force have separate commands. The decision on observing 2025 as a year of reforms and the broad objectives under it were finalised at a high-level meeting chaired by Singh.

“Year of reforms' will be a momentous step in modernisation journey of the armed forces,” Singh said. The ministry said the focus in 2025 will also be on new domains such as cyber and space, emerging technologies like AI, machine learning, hypersonic and robotics.

Two warships, one submarine soon

New Delhi: The Indian Navy will commission two indigenously constructed frontline warships and a diesel-electric submarine on January 15 that is expected to significantly enhance the force’s overall combat prowess. The warships and submarine will be commissioned at a ceremony at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

