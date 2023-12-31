Delhi: 10 new Covid cases, no instances of JN.1 Variant detected, says Saurabh Bhardwaj

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the national capital recorded 10 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours

Representational Pic/File

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the capital recorded 10 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours with no instances of the new variant detected so far.

Minister Bhardwaj stated, "There is such a pattern that after the increase in Corona cases in South India, the cases also increase in North India."

According to the latest health report, 599 tests were conducted in Delhi, with 10 samples testing positive, he said.

Minister Bhardwaj reassured the public by noting that currently, only six Covid-19-positive patients are admitted to hospitals in Delhi, and the majority of cases are mild.

He urged citizens not to panic but emphasized the importance of taking precautions.

"All the positive cases coming in RTPCR test, we are sending those samples for genome sequencing. Currently, there is not a single positive case of the new variant in Delhi," stated Minister Bhardwaj, providing insight into the rigorous testing and monitoring procedures in place.

Speaking on the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya and attending the event, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj criticised the BJP's approach on the matter.

Bhardwaj alleged that the party is politicising religion and said, "The way BJP politicizes religion, it is causing harm to religion."

He emphasized that the temple of Lord Ram belongs to the entire country and questioned BJP's approach to the event.

"Ram Temple belongs to the whole country. Who is BJP to decide who to invite and who to leave out? People will go whenever they want to," he added.

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be held over seven days, starting on January 16.

On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.

