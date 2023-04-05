Breaking News
Delhi: 16-year-old raped at closed MCD school, case filed

Updated on: 05 April,2023 01:31 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

The incident took place on Tuesday when the victim's parents were not at the school, the sleuths said

Delhi: 16-year-old raped at closed MCD school, case filed

A boy allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl after committing a robbery at a closed MCD school in the national capital, police said on Wednesday.


Police informed further that they filed an FIR of rape and robbery on a complaint lodged by the victim's parents, who work as contractual labourers at the school.



Further, according to police, the family stayed at the school, which was closed for a few days.


The incident took place on Tuesday when the victim's parents were not at the school, the sleuths said.

"On Tuesday, the parents left the school to collect their wages. The 16-year-old victim and her 18-year-old elder sister were alone. The complaint said that around 11.30 am, a boy broke into the school. He first committed a robbery and then picked up a knife from the kitchen before sexually assaulted the younger sister at knifepoint," the FIR stated.

The police said the victim's statement has been recorded. "We are on the lookout for the accused," an officer said, adding that footage from several CCTV cameras have been scanned.

"The police are probing the case from every angle," the officer said.

