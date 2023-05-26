Delhi: AAP leader Satyendar Jain's condition being investigated, say Hospital sources

The former Delhi minister Jain was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital and later shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems

File Photo

Jailed AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's medical condition is being investigated, according to the hospital sources.

Jain was admitted to an ICU of a city-based government-run hospital in New Delhi.

On Thursday, Jain collapsed in the Tihar Jail due to dizziness.

As per the sources in the AAP, Jain was shifted to the ICU of the LNJP Hospital and he was "critically ill".

"His medical condition is being investigated," a hospital source said and added that doctors are constantly monitoring his condition.

This was the second time in a week that the former minister has been taken to a hospital.

Jain has been in Tihar jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year.

"Jain was brought to the emergency department of the LNJP Hospital and doctors examined him," a senior doctor at the hospital.

"Jain has some spinal issues. In the past too he was brought to LNJP Hospital to undergo treatment for it," he had said.

(with inputs from PTI)