Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Why voting was a breeze
Maharashtra elections 2024: Mumbai sees marginal increase in turnout
Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress accuses Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of code violations in Dharavi
Maharashtra elections 2024: Colaba records low voter turnout yet again despite robust awareness initiatives
Maharashtra elections 2024: Disgruntled fishermen boycott voting in Uran
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi air pollution Air quality improves from severe to very poor seasons lowest temperature recorded

Delhi air pollution: Air quality improves from 'severe' to 'very poor', season's lowest temperature recorded

Updated on: 21 November,2024 11:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notch below the season's average, the Indian Meteorological Department said

Delhi air pollution: Air quality improves from 'severe' to 'very poor', season's lowest temperature recorded

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Delhi air pollution: Air quality improves from 'severe' to 'very poor', season's lowest temperature recorded
x
00:00

After a week of "severe" pollution levels in Delhi, the city's air quality improved slightly but still remained "very poor", as it recorded the season's lowest temperature on Thursday morning, reported PTI.


Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notch below the season's average, the Indian Meteorological Department said, reported PTI.


At 9 am, the national capital recorded an AQI of 376, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on the Delhi air pollution. The weather department has predicted shallow fog during the day, reported PTI.


According to the CPCB data as of 8 a.m., the AQI measured at Chandani Chowk is 338, IGI Airport (T3) is 370, ITO is 355, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is 354, RK Puram is 387, Okhla Phase 2 is 370, Patparganj is 381, Sonia Vihar is 394, and Aya Nagar is 359, categorized as 'very poor'.

However, various places in Delhi are still in the cap of 'severe' category air pollution, as the AQI in Anand Vihar is 405, Ashok Vihar is 414, Bawana is 418, Dwarka Sector-8 is 401, Mundka is 413 and Wazirpur is 436.

On Sunday, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the severe category, prompting authorities to impose the GRAP-IV measures. On Monday and Tuesday, it worsened further, reaching the severe plus category, with the AQI exceeding 450, reported PTI.

By Wednesday, the AQI showed slight improvement but remained in the severe category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The IMD said the city's maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 80 per cent, reported PTI.

For the past several days, toxic foam has been persisting on the surface of the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area, as the pollution level in the river has remained high.

Meanwhile, a thin layer of fog also covered the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra as the winter season set in gradually, however, the air quality remained in the 'moderate' category in the city, according to the CPCB on Delhi air pollution.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi air pollution Air Quality Air Quality Index india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK