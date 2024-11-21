Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notch below the season's average, the Indian Meteorological Department said

Pic/PTI

After a week of "severe" pollution levels in Delhi, the city's air quality improved slightly but still remained "very poor", as it recorded the season's lowest temperature on Thursday morning, reported PTI.

At 9 am, the national capital recorded an AQI of 376, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on the Delhi air pollution. The weather department has predicted shallow fog during the day, reported PTI.

According to the CPCB data as of 8 a.m., the AQI measured at Chandani Chowk is 338, IGI Airport (T3) is 370, ITO is 355, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is 354, RK Puram is 387, Okhla Phase 2 is 370, Patparganj is 381, Sonia Vihar is 394, and Aya Nagar is 359, categorized as 'very poor'.

However, various places in Delhi are still in the cap of 'severe' category air pollution, as the AQI in Anand Vihar is 405, Ashok Vihar is 414, Bawana is 418, Dwarka Sector-8 is 401, Mundka is 413 and Wazirpur is 436.

On Sunday, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the severe category, prompting authorities to impose the GRAP-IV measures. On Monday and Tuesday, it worsened further, reaching the severe plus category, with the AQI exceeding 450, reported PTI.

By Wednesday, the AQI showed slight improvement but remained in the severe category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The IMD said the city's maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 80 per cent, reported PTI.

For the past several days, toxic foam has been persisting on the surface of the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area, as the pollution level in the river has remained high.

Meanwhile, a thin layer of fog also covered the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra as the winter season set in gradually, however, the air quality remained in the 'moderate' category in the city, according to the CPCB on Delhi air pollution.

