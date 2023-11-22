Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi air quality dips into severe category today

Delhi air quality dips into 'severe category' today

Updated on: 22 November,2023 08:52 AM IST  |  Delhi
ANI |

Top

The AQI was 323 on Tuesday morning, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).

Representative Image

The air in Delhi dipped into the 'severe category' on Wednesday, from 'the 'very poor' category a day earlier, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.


As per the CPCB data recorded at 7:00 am, the AQI at Anand Vihar was 405, and in Jahangirpuri, it was 428. Similarly, AQI in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was recorded at 404 and in Dwarka Sector 8 at 403, all settling into 'severe category'.


The AQI was 323 on Tuesday morning, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).


The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

The Air Quality Index is a tool for effectively communicating air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

Following an improvement in the air quality in Delhi, the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) on Saturday revoked the restrictions that were imposed under GRAP 4, permitting trucks and buses except for BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel vehicles to enter the city and lifting the ban on ongoing construction activities.

national news air pollution new delhi delhi India news

