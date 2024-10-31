Delhi’s air quality was marked as “very poor” on Diwali morning, with an AQI of 330. As festive celebrations begin, conditions are expected to worsen, and the Delhi government has imposed a firecracker ban to curb pollution.

AQI of 330 recorded in Delhi on Diwali morning Firecracker ban in effect to curb further pollution High pollution expected with seasonal stubble burning

Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category on Thursday morning, as per PTI. With Diwali celebrations underway, residents of the capital woke to skies shrouded in thick smog, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 330. Authorities have cautioned that conditions are expected to worsen towards the evening as festive activities intensify.

Areas like Anand Vihar, a significant transport hub, were among the worst affected, with air quality falling into the “severe” category. Across Delhi, 38 monitoring stations indicated “very poor” air quality.

The 24-hour average AQI on Wednesday was recorded at 307. The AQI scale ranges from 0 to 50 (‘good’), 51 to 100 (‘satisfactory’), 101 to 200 (‘moderate’), 201 to 300 (‘poor’), 301 to 400 (‘very poor’), 401 to 450 (‘severe’), and above 450 (‘severe plus’).

Reflecting on past Diwalis, data from the Central Pollution Control Board shows significant year-on-year variations in AQI readings: last year, it was 218, but in previous years, it spiked, with 312 recorded in 2022, 382 in 2021, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 281 in 2018, 319 in 2017, and a severe 431 in 2016. In 2023, Delhi had benefitted from improved weather, reduced stubble-burning, and rainfall before Diwali, resulting in cleaner air and a morning AQI of 202.

In anticipation of Diwali, the Delhi government imposed a ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated on Wednesday that 377 teams have been formed to enforce this ban throughout the city, involving resident welfare associations, market bodies, and social organisations to spread awareness. Police have also mobilised to prevent firecracker usage, with violations potentially leading to legal action under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The winter period brings severe pollution to Delhi-NCR, with deteriorating meteorological conditions exacerbated by local pollution sources. Vehicular emissions, firecrackers, paddy-straw burning, and other pollutants combine to create hazardous air quality levels. An analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee points to a rise in pollution typically peaking from November 1 to 15, coinciding with the stubble-burning season in Punjab and Haryana.

With PTI reporting on air quality concerns and enforcement efforts, the Delhi government and residents continue to hope for effective compliance and cooperation to reduce the city’s pollution crisis during the festival season.

(With inputs from PTI)