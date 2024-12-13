Delhi’s air quality continues to be in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 277, as a layer of fog blankets parts of the city, and the temperature dips to 6°C, causing discomfort for residents and tourists alike.

The air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the 'poor' category, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Friday morning. The city's air quality index (AQI) has been recorded at alarming levels, with a thin layer of fog blanketing several parts of the National Capital, adding to the discomfort caused by the cold weather.

As per the latest data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to a chilling 6°C, further intensifying the cold wave conditions. The CPCB recorded AQI levels of 280 in Alipur, 296 in Ashok Vihar, 280 in ITO, and 228 in DTU. Other areas such as Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 309, while Dwarka Sector 8 recorded 315, Nehru Nagar 334, and IGI Airport (T3) 281. In addition, Rohini, Pusa, and Mundka also saw AQI levels in the range of 307-329. At 7 am on Friday, the overall AQI in Delhi stood at 277.

The AQI scale, which ranges from 0 to 500, categorises air quality as follows: 0-50 is considered 'Good', 51-100 is 'Satisfactory', 101-200 is 'Moderate', 201-300 is 'Poor', 301-400 is 'Very Poor', and 401-500 is classified as 'Severe'. With Delhi's AQI in the 'Poor' category, the air quality is deemed to be unhealthy for sensitive individuals, including those with respiratory conditions, children, and the elderly.

In response to the severe weather conditions, authorities have set up night shelters across various locations in the capital, including near Jama Masjid and Nizamuddin flyover, to provide relief to the homeless. However, the dense fog and smog affecting visibility have made commuting challenging, especially for early morning commuters.

Tourists visiting the city have also expressed discomfort due to the harsh weather. Roshan Thakur, a tourist, commented on the intense cold, stating, "My hands and feet are numb from the cold. The chill is unbearable, especially for the elderly and children who can’t venture out in the mornings." Rahul, another tourist from Chhattisgarh, remarked, "I’m freezing! I’m looking for a jacket shop. Back home, I can roam without a jacket, but here, my hands are shivering."

Meanwhile, Roshni Kisharwani, who arrived early at the station, observed, "It’s even chillier than I expected, especially compared to back home." Despite the discomfort, many children continue to attend school, braving the cold weather in the early hours of the morning.

According to weather forecasts, cold wave conditions are expected to persist in isolated areas across Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir from December 12 to 16.

In light of the ongoing weather conditions, the Supreme Court recently approved a relaxation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR, downgrading them to Stage II. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) also revoked Stages IV and III of the GRAP for the region. However, Stage II and I restrictions remain in place across the entire NCR.

(With inputs from ANI)