Delhi CM resigns after poll rout; LG asks her to stay till new govt takes over

BJP supporters during celebrations of the party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly poll. Pic/PTI

Delhi assembly elections 2025: Atishi resigns, BJP steps in

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi handed over her resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday, a day after her Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a =defeat in the Assembly polls. Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat, handed over her resignation to Saxena at Raj Niwas, officials said. The LG’s office said that Saxena has asked the outgoing CM to continue on the post till formation of a new government.

The BJP is expected to stake claim to power next week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from a foreign visit, party leaders said. “Hon’ble Lt Governor, Shri VK Saxena today received the resignation of Hon’ble CM, Ms Atishi. He asked her to continue in her position till the formation of the new government,” Raj Niwas, Delhi posted from its official X handle.

The LG dissolved the Delhi Assembly effective from Saturday, February 8. A notification by the assembly secretariat issued a day before read, “In exercise of the power conferred upon me by sub-section (2)(b) of section 6 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, I, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, hereby dissolve the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from February 8, 2025.”

BJP celebrates with victory rallies

A day after the BJP returned to power in Delhi, the party’s winning candidates held thanksgiving rallies in their respective constituencies on Sunday. The candidates celebrated their success by distributing sweets, cutting cakes and thanking voters for supporting them. The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 ssembly seats. The AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank.

80% candidates lose deposits

Congress candidates lost their security deposits on all but three seats as nearly 80 per cent of all contenders, including those contesting independently, forfeited their deposits. All the candidates of the AAP, BJP and its allies, Janata Dal (United) and LJP (Ram Vilas) managed to save their security deposits.

BJP’s vote share surges, AAP’s plunges



AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Atishi submits her resignation to Lt Governor VK Saxena in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

The BJP’s vote share in Delhi has grown by nearly 13 percentage points in the last 10 years while the AAP’s vote share has declined by nearly 10 percentage points during the same period. In the keenly contested Assembly polls in Delhi, there was a difference of only two per cent between the vote shares of the BJP and AAP. The saffron party has stormed to power in the national capital by winning 48 of the 70 seats restricting AAP to 22 seats. The BJP was out of power in the national capital for over 26 years but riding on a spirited campaign, it not only swept the AAP but also ensured that its heavyweights, including chief Arvind Kejriwal, had to taste defeat.

BJP hunts for new Delhi CM



BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda met Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the party’s exercise to pick the new Delhi chief minister gathered pace, a day after it won the assembly polls and ended a more than 26-year spell out of power. Senior leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, had held consultations at the BJP headquarters on Saturday as well after Modi delivered a victory speech to jubilant party workers. With the BJP making impressive gains in every region and among most communities in the polls, it has been left with a wide pool of potential chief ministerial candidates.

Tejashwi: Delhi results won’t affect Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dismissed suggestions that the BJP’s stupendous victory in the Delhi assembly polls will have an impact in Bihar where elections are due later this year. He also said that a return to power after nearly 26 years made it incumbent upon the BJP to fulfil the promises made to the people of Delhi. Yadav, who is now the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, briefly replied to questions from journalists about the verdict in Delhi.

