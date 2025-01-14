Delhi assembly elections 2025: CM Atishi files nomination from Kalkaji constituency

The Delhi chief minister is pitted against BJP’s Ramesh Singh Bidhuri and Congress’s Alka Lamba

Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi at the district magistrate’s office in Lajpat Nagar. Pic/PTI

Chief Minister Atishi filed her nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls from Kalkaji constituency on Tuesday at the at the district magistrate’s (DM) office in Lajpat Nagar. Atishi was supposed to file her papers on Monday. However, there was a delay due to a roadshow and she could not reach the DM’s office before the 3 pm deadline.

Atishi is pitted against the BJP’s Ramesh Singh Bidhuri and the Congress’ Alka Lamba. A seasoned politician and former MP, Bidhuri won Tughlakabad assembly seat in 2003, 2008 and 2013. Lamba was with the AAP for almost five years and joined the Congress in 2019. Kalkaji constituency has a total of 1,94,515 voters—1,06,893 male, 87,617 female and five transgender.

Complaint against Atishi

A police complaint was filed by a returning officer against Chief Minister Atishi, alleging the use of a government vehicle for political purposes on January 7. Following this, a detailed investigation was carried out and a Public Works Department’s (PWD) south-east divisional executive engineer was booked for allegedly using a government vehicle for election campaigning.

An officer said that the FIR has been registered for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. The case was filed at the Govindpuri police station here. A complaint letter regarding the matter was submitted to the assistant commissioner of police, Kalkaji.

BJP buying votes: Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged the BJP is distributing money and gold chains to lure voters ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference, he also claimed the AAP’s graph is soaring and it will once again get a full majority.

The BJP lacks the vision and leadership to challenge the AAP, Kejriwal said. “The BJP has surrendered all its weapons as it has no narrative, no vision and no chief ministerial face. It doesn’t have anything,” the former chief minister said. Accusing the BJP of adopting unfair means, Kejriwal claimed that the party is distributing jackets, shoes, sarees, money and even gold chains to buy votes.

“I have heard that gold chains are being distributed in two colonies. The BJP is saying it will buy votes. I appeal to the people of Delhi to not vote for anyone, including AAP candidates, if they are offering money or goods during the polls,” he said.

