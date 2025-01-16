The defamation complaint claimed that Atishi and Singh "deliberately caused harm to the goodwill of Dikshit"

Representational Image

Listen to this article Delhi Assembly elections 2025: Court issues notice to CM Atishi, Sanjay Singh over defamation complaint x 00:00

A Delhi court on Thursday issued a notice to CM Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh on a criminal defamation complaint filed by former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal ordered the AAP leaders to file a reply by January 27, when the court will further hear the matter.

The defamation complaint claimed that Atishi and Singh "deliberately caused harm to the goodwill of Dikshit".

It claimed that the Delhi CM Atishi and MP Sanjay Singh had alleged in a press conference that Dikshit not only took crores of rupees from the BJP, but the Congress also plotted with the BJP to defeat AAP, PTI reported.

Dikshit is contesting the Delhi Assembly elections 2025 against former CM Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: CM Atishi files nomination from Kalkaji constituency

Chief Minister Atishi filed her nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025 from the Kalkaji constituency on Tuesday at the district magistrate’s (DM) office in Lajpat Nagar. Atishi was supposed to file her papers on Monday. However, there was a delay due to a roadshow and she could not reach the DM’s office before the 3 pm deadline.

Atishi is contesting against the BJP’s Ramesh Singh Bidhuri and the Congress’ Alka Lamba. A seasoned politician and former MP, Bidhuri won the Tughlakabad assembly seat in 2003, 2008 and 2013. Lamba was with the AAP for about five years and joined the Congress in 2019. Kalkaji constituency has a total of 1,94,515 voters—1,06,893 male, 87,617 female and five transgender.

A police complaint was filed by a returning officer against the Delhi CM, alleging the use of a government vehicle for political purposes on January 7. Following this, a detailed investigation was carried out and a Public Works Department’s (PWD) south-east divisional executive engineer was booked for allegedly using a government vehicle for election campaigning.

An officer said that the FIR had been filed for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. The case was filed at Delhi's Govindpuri police station. A complaint letter regarding the matter was submitted to the assistant commissioner of police, Kalkaji.

(With agency inputs)