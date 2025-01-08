Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, present at the launch ceremony, said the proposed scheme would be a game-changer.

Delhi Congress members during the launch of the scheme. PIC/PTI

Delhi assembly elections 2025: Congress promises health cover of Rs 25 lakh

The Congress on Wednesday promised a “Jeevan Raksha Yojana” for free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh if it is voted to power in Delhi.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, present at the launch ceremony, said the proposed scheme would be a game-changer.

Gehlot highlighted that the proposed scheme reflected the party's commitment to addressing Delhi residents' healthcare needs. The party's campaign slogan “Hogi Har Zarurat Puri, Congress Hai Zaroori” was prominently displayed during the announcement, highlighting the Congress' "promise" of ensuring essential services for all.

Gehlot said the proposed scheme aims to provide comprehensive health coverage to families, covering medical expenses for critical illnesses, hospitalisations, and treatments.

