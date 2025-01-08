Delhi assembly elections 2025: Polling in single phase on February 5, counting on February 8

The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses gathering in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Assembly polls in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday. The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20. “It is a single-phase election. We have deliberately kept polling on a Wednesday so more people come out to vote, like we did in Maharashtra,” Kumar said.

‘Politics of work and abuse’

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi Assembly polls will be a contest between the “politics of work and politics of abuse”, asserting that his party will form the government in the national capital. “This election will be between the politics of work and the politics of abuse. The people of Delhi will have faith in our politics of work. We will definitely win,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal and AAP leaders have been accusing the BJP of hurling abuses and trying to win the elections without having any chief ministerial candidate and issues. Kejriwal also released the party’s campaign song for the Assembly polls. “Phir Layenge Kejriwal”—the 3:29-minute song—highlights AAP’s achievements during its tenure in office and aims to strike a chord with voters, emphasising continuity in governance. Kejriwal said after releasing the song, “We celebrate our elections like festivals, and people wait for our song; now it’s out, and people can dance to it.”

‘Committed to development’

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of the Delhi Assembly poll schedule and appealed to people to elect a government that will contribute to their progress and make the capital a developed city. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party is committed to the overall development of Delhi with the resolve of ‘antyodaya’, the welfare of people at the bottom of the pyramid, Nadda said. “I urge the people of Delhi to choose a government that focuses on improving the standard of living, combating corruption, reducing pollution and providing quality services to make everyday life easier,” he said.

