Delhi BJP stages protests against AAP govt, demands Kejriwal's resignation

Updated on: 03 March,2023 12:08 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Several leaders and workers of the party gathered in the Laxmi Nagar, Seelampur, Ashram, Chirag Delhi and the Jama Masjid areas and raised slogans against the Delhi government

The Delhi BJP on Friday staged protests at several locations in the national capital against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the now-scrapped excise policy.


Several leaders and workers of the party gathered in the Laxmi Nagar, Seelampur, Ashram, Chirag Delhi and the Jama Masjid areas and raised slogans against the Delhi government.



The saffron party has termed the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from the Delhi Cabinet amid corruption allegations a "victory of truth and that of the party workers".


Also Read: Manish Sisodia appears before CBI for questioning in excise policy scam

Hours before the news of the resignations by the two ministers hit the headlines, the BJP had said it would raise awareness on the "conspiracy" that was hatched to "toy" with the future of the youth in Delhi by allowing "proliferation" of liquor vends.

