Delhi MCD poll results: AAP crosses majority mark of 126 as counting continues

The counting of votes polled in the December 4 MCD elections commenced at 8 am Wednesday at 42 counting centres across Delhi amid tight security

AAP candidate from the Inder Puri ward Jyoti Gautam celebrates her win with supporters outside a counting centre for the MCD elections at Gole Market. Pic/PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party has crossed the majority mark of 126 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, while the BJP has got 97, the latest State Election Commission figures show, reported news agnecy PTI.

According to numbers available at 2 pm, the AAP has won 130 seats and was ahead in four. The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126, reported PTI.

The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 99 wards and leading in four. The Congress was lagging far behind, winning just seven seats.

Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, have also won.

Congress' Shagufta Chaudhary won in Chauhan Banger, while AAP's transgender candidate Bobi won from Sultanpuri-A defeating her Congress' Varuna Dhaka by over 6,700 votes.

Sultana Abad of the AAP won the Jama Masjid ward, while party candidate Sarika Chaudhary defeated Congress' Farhad Suri by a margin of 244 votes in Daryaganj.

BJP's Alka Raghav emerged victorious in Laxmi Nagar by a margin of 3,819 votes. The party's Rohini D candidate Smita also registered a win. AAP's Ankush Narang has won from Ranjeet Nagar.

(With inputs from PTI)

