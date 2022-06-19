Breaking News
Delhi bound SpiceJet plane catches fire mid air; all passengers safe

Updated on: 19 June,2022 01:38 PM IST  |  Patna
mid-day online correspondent |

The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials

A Delhi-bound Spice Jet aircraft made an emergency landing at Patna airport after reports of fire inside the plane.

According to reports, all the passengers were safely rescued.




"The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, engineering team analysing further," Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna District Magistrate told media persons.

Patna Airport Director also said, "SpiceJet flight from Patna to Delhi was reported to have fire in one engine. The flight landed safely, and all 183 passengers and two infants have deboarded safely.

"However, DGCA informed that the flight returned back after "bird hit" and due to one engine shut in the air, all on-board passengers safe.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

