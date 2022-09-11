Delhi: Cattle report lumpy skin disease

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 September,2022 09:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The disease causes fever and nodules on the skin, and it can be fatal

At least 173 cases of lumpy skin disease have been found among cattle in Delhi, mostly in the southwest district, but no death has been reported so far, authorities said on Saturday.


This is the first time the Delhi government has reported such cases. Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that spreads among cattle through mosquitoes, flies, lice and wasps by direct contact, as also through contaminated food and water. 

The disease causes fever and nodules on the skin, and it can be fatal. A senior official said the first case was detected around eight to 10 days ago and “no death has been reported so far.” The government will adopt the ring vaccination strategy  wherein healthy cattle in a 5 km radius of the affected areas will be given goat pox vaccine with the Uttarkashi strain of the virus, he said.


