Delhi: Cattle report lumpy skin disease

The disease causes fever and nodules on the skin, and it can be fatal

Representative Image

At least 173 cases of lumpy skin disease have been found among cattle in Delhi, mostly in the southwest district, but no death has been reported so far, authorities said on Saturday.

This is the first time the Delhi government has reported such cases. Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that spreads among cattle through mosquitoes, flies, lice and wasps by direct contact, as also through contaminated food and water.

The disease causes fever and nodules on the skin, and it can be fatal. A senior official said the first case was detected around eight to 10 days ago and “no death has been reported so far.” The government will adopt the ring vaccination strategy wherein healthy cattle in a 5 km radius of the affected areas will be given goat pox vaccine with the Uttarkashi strain of the virus, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal