Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI

Court sends Kejriwal to CBI custody over excise scam, to be interrogated in the corruption case

Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court. Pic/PTI

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the CBI’s custody for three days after the central agency arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order on an application moved by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which formally arrested Kejriwal after obtaining permission from the court. “The CBI’s application is allowed for three days. The accused be produced before 7 pm,” the judge said.

The application seeking Kejriwal’s arrest was moved by the CBI after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was produced before the court from the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in judicial custody in a money-laundering case linked to the excise “scam” being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kejriwal will remain in the CBI’s custody until his custodial interrogation in the corruption case comes to an end, which can go on for a maximum of 15 days.

Was bound to happen: Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was bound to be arrested by the CBI in the excise policy case as the agency had presented incriminating documents against him in court.

The documents presented before the court in the excise policy “scam” established that Kejriwal was the “mastermind” behind it. The excise policy was formulated under his supervision and a “big scam” was committed, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told PTI Videos.

There was no immediate reaction from Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on his arrest by the CBI or the BJP’s claims. Earlier in the day, a Delhi court allowed the CBI to formally arrest Kejriwal in the alleged excise scam.

Delhi CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal cries foul

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita on Wednesday alleged the whole system was trying to ensure that her husband does not come out of jail and stressed that all this is akin to “dictatorship” and “emergency”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that when there was a possibility of Kejriwal getting bail from the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, the BJP panicked and got him arrested in a “fake case” by the CBI.

In a post on X in Hindi, Sunita said her husband got bail on June 20 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) immediately got a stay.

