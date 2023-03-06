Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Ashram flyover extension

PWD engineer-in-chief Anant Kumar said that for now, light vehicles will be allowed on the extended flyover

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated the Ashram flyover extension that would bring a huge relief for people commuting between Delhi and Noida.

PWD engineer-in-chief Anant Kumar said that for now, light vehicles will be allowed on the extended flyover.

"Woes of people have ended, those coming from Noida can reach AIIMS (hospital) sooner after Ashram flyover extension opening," Kejriwal said.

Also Read: Manish Sisodia being tortured by CBI, pressured to sign documents, claims AAP

He also criticised the tardy pace of work during previous years, saying 27 flyovers have been built under the rule of his Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi but only 84 flyovers were built in the last 65 years.

Kejriwal said 15 more big projects are in the pipeline.

The AAP supremo also spoke on the CBI visit to former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's residence on Monday. He said targetting and harassing of opposition leaders is wrong.

CBI officials said a team visited Rabri Devi's residence in connection with "further probe" in the land-for-jobs scam case but there is no search or raid taking place.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.