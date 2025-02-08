Delhi CM Atishi beats BJP’s Bidhuri to win Kalkaji

According to the Election Commission, Atishi got 52,154 votes whereas Bidhuri polled 48,633 votes with Congress’s Alka Lamba securing the third place with 4,392 votes.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi, won the Assembly seat by a margin of 3,521 votes defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. According to the Election Commission, Atishi got 52,154 votes whereas Bidhuri polled 48,633 votes with Congress’s Alka Lamba securing the third place with 4,392 votes.

Atishi has won the Kalkaji seat for the second consecutive term. The CM is among a few AAP ministers and senior leaders who won the elections as most of the party big guns have lost, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

“I thank the people of Kalkaji for showing trust in me. I congratulate my team who worked against ‘baahubal’...We accept the people’s mandate. I have won but it’s not a time to celebrate but continue the war against the BJP,” Atishi told reporters.

