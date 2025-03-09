Breaking News
GBS outbreak: 12th death in Pune, tainted water found
Mumbai: Kurla gaothan residents rally against ‘slum’ tag
Mumbai: Malvani woman booked for honey trap
Mumbai: Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week
Mid-Day Impact | Let there be light! MMRDA finally pays Rs 8 lakh bill for Naigaon ROB
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi CM Rekha Gupta LG Vinai Kumar Saxena attends all women bike rally at Connaught Place

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena attends all-women bike rally at Connaught Place

Updated on: 09 March,2025 02:05 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai', to give that feeling to people, this bike rally has been organised" CM Gupta said

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena attends all-women bike rally at Connaught Place

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends bike rally. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena attends all-women bike rally at Connaught Place
x
00:00

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena attended an all-women bike rally in the national capital on Sunday.


Speaking with ANI at the event held at Connaught Place, Rekha Gupta said that the bike rally was organised to empower women.


"Shakti se Smriti', this bike rally that has been organised, this is a thing of pride for women of Delhi. An incident had created fear in the minds of the daughters of Delhi. 'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai', to give that feeling to people, this bike rally has been organised" CM Gupta said.


Taking to X, Rekha Gupta said that Such enthusiastic events not only increase enthusiasm and positivity, but also prove to be a strong step towards self-reliance and progress.

"A new wave of self-reliance and enthusiasm on the streets of Delhi! Joined the All Women Bike Rally with Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena ji and experienced the vivacity, energy and confidence of the capital closely. Such enthusiastic events not only increase enthusiasm and positivity, but also prove to be a strong step towards self-reliance and progress.The zeal and enthusiasm of the people of Delhi made this event even more special!" she wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Rekha Gupta Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, Minister Parvesh Verma, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, and other BJP leaders attended the Spring Festival at Lodhi Garden on Sunday.

Speaking at the festival, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "Thank you. I feel very happy to be here at Lodi Garden, speaking with you all. My responsibility is to listen to your voices; the more I hear, the stronger the impact will be. Share your ideas for the budget and development. I appreciate the presence of our respected participants."

"I assure you that we will put in our best efforts to meet your expectations. Share your suggestions, and we will act on them. Our team is fully committed to making Delhi a developed and better city. We aim for a green, Viksit Delhi, improved Delhi, clean and safe Delhi, and we are doing everything in power to actually make a change," Gupta said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi news womens day india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK