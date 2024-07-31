The Delhi HC pulled up authorities over the deaths of three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre and stated that such tragedies are bound to happen when there is no collection of taxes owing to a "freebies culture"

The court was hearing a plea seeking a high-level committee to investigate the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of a flooded coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on the evening of July 27. PTI File

The Delhi High Court (HC) on Wednesday pulled up authorities over the deaths of three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre and stated that such tragedies are bound to happen when there is no collection of taxes owing to a "freebies culture".

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said a "strange probe" was going on with police action against the passerby who drove a car but no action was taken against the Delhi civic officials, reported PTI.

The court also highlighted that multi-storey buildings were being allowed to operate but there was no proper drainage.

"You want to have freebies culture, don't want to collect taxes... this is bound to happen," the bench said.

Taking a swipe at authorities, the court said they need to build infrastructure but are bankrupt and cannot even pay salaries.

The court was hearing a plea seeking a high-level committee to investigate the deaths of the three aspirants – Shreya Yadav, 25, of Uttar Pradesh; Tanya Soni, 25, from Telangana, and Nevin Delvin, 24, from Kerala – in the basement of a flooded coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on the evening of July 27.

