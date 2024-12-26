Delhi Congress releases ‘white paper’ targetting AAP

“If anyone is the king of fraud in the entire country then it is Kejriwal,” Maken said while releasing the white paper titled “Mauka Mauka, Har Baar Dhoka”.

AICC treasurer Ajay Maken (centre) releases booklet –‘Mauka Mauka Har Baar Dhokha’ in Delhi on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday released a 12-point ‘white paper’ targetting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over their alleged unkept promises and mismanagement on various issues like pollution, civic facilities and law and order.

Addressing a press conference, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken lashed out AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying his party came to power riding on the Jan Lokpal agitation but has failed to set up the anti-corruption ombudsman.

