Delhi: Congress to hold 'satyagraha' against Centre's Agnipath Scheme on June 19

All MPs, CWC members, and AICC office bearers will participate in the protest

Congress party symbol. File Pic

Congress to hold a 'satyagraha' on June 19 at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the youth protesting against Central Government's Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. All MPs, CWC members, and AICC office bearers will participate in the protest. Protests have broken out in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces. In some places, the protests turned violent as trains were set ablaze.

Meanwhile, one person died in Telangana's Secunderabad on Friday as protests against the newly announced military recruitment policy, Agnipath, turned violent. Earlier, protesters torched compartments of a train in Bihar's Samastipur and those in another train at Lakhisarai station. As many as 340 train services were affected on Friday due to youth's agitation against the recently launched Agnipath recruitment scheme.

As per the latest reports by the Railways Ministry, 94 Mail Express and 140 Passenger Trains have been cancelled, whereas 65 Mail Express and 30 Passenger Trains have been partially cancelled to run in the country. Notably, Agnipath Scheme was launched by the government, on June 14, in an effort to bring a change in the recruitment process of the Armed Forces. With the new military recruitment scheme facing a backlash by Opposition, the Centre has decided to bring a change in the upper age limit for recruiting Agniveers.

Granting a one-time waiver, the Centre on June 16, 2022, announced that the Agniveer upper age limit for recruitments via Agnipath Scheme has been extended to 23 years from 21 years. The scheme is called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

