Delhi cops seize 560 kg cocaine

A Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi’s Mehrauli and confiscated the consignment weighing over 560 kilograms

Addl. CP (Special Cell) Pramod Kumar Kushwah addresses a press conference after an international module was busted with a seizure of 560kg cocaine in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

The Delhi Police has made one of the biggest drug busts ever seen in the city, seizing over 560 kilograms of cocaine estimated to be worth around Rs 2,000 crore, officials said here.

A Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi’s Mehrauli and confiscated the consignment weighing over 560 kilograms. The officials said those arrested had planned to sell the cocaine in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

They said the Special Cell team had been working for over two months based on a tip-off which led to the bust just before the festive season. The four people are being interrogated and a probe is on, police said.

