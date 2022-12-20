Breaking News
Delhi court posts actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea seeking to go abroad for Dec 22

Updated on: 20 December,2022 06:38 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Special Judge Shailendra Malik issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and sought its reply to Fernandez's application seeking permission to travel to Bahrain

Jacqueline Fernandez. Pic/Pallav Paliwal


A Delhi court on Tuesday posted, for Thursday, the plea of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, an accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekar, seeking permission to travel abroad.


Special Judge Shailendra Malik issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and sought its reply to Fernandez's application seeking permission to travel to Bahrain from December 23.



Fernandez also appeared before the court during the brief hearing.


On December 12, the court had adjourned her hearing in connection with the money extortion case for Tuesday.

On the same day, the Delhi High Court had also issued a notice to the police on a bail plea filed by Leena Maria Paulose, wife of Chandrashekhar, in connection with the case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked the police to file a response within six weeks' time while listing the matter for the next hearing on February 2, 2023.

On November 30, the Delhi Police arrested Mumbai-based Chandrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani, who introduced him to Fernandez.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered an FIR against Chandrashekhar last year.

Also Read: Court to hear Nora Fatehi's defamation complaint against Jacqueline on Jan 21

It filed a charge sheet naming 14 accused, including Chandrashekhar, Paulose, and others under various sections of IPC and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Chandrashekhar had allegedly defrauded the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore.

He had cheated their wives Aditi Singh and Japna Singh worth several crores by posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry and ensuring he would secure bail for their husbands.

According to EOW, Leena, Sukesh, and others used the Hawala routes, creating Shell companies to park the money earned from swindling.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

