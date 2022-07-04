Delhi court remands 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi- Brar gang to 5 days police custody

The Delhi Police had arrested Ankit alias Chhota alias Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary alias Sachin Bhivani from a place near Kashmiri Gate in the national capital on Sunday and recovered two pistols and a mobile from their possession

Sidhu Moose Wala. File Pic

A Delhi court remanded two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang to five days of police custody in the case of the Arms Act.

The Delhi Police had arrested Ankit alias Chhota alias Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary alias Sachin Bhivani from a place near Kashmiri Gate in the national capital on Sunday and recovered two pistols and a mobile from their possession.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria of Patiala House remanded Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang members to 5 days of police custody.

The Court said that the accused has been remanded to 5 days of police custody to unearth the entire conspiracy which required raids at the hideouts and to arrest their associates on their instance in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR, and to reach the source of weapons and mobile recovered from them.

Delhi police had sought 7 days of police custody of the accused persons, who were arrested on Sunday night.

"The accused persons are members of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang. The Gang member committed the murder of Singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa, Punjab on 29 May 2022, in broad daylight," Delhi Police said.

The police had also submitted that it had received the information that the gang members were coming to meet their associates at the Kashmiri Gate area, and they were planning to commit heinous crimes in the city. "They were planning to eliminate the members of rival gangs. They had weapons in their possession. Custody of the accused persons is required to unearth the conspiracy and to reach the source of the weapons and mobile," it said.

Earlier on June 29, a Delhi court had granted the custody of Lawrence Bishnoi and Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria to Punjab Police in connection with the alleged killing of Sidhu Moose wala.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Delhi court allowed Punjab Police to arrest three accused in connection with the case. They were arrested by Delhi Police in a case of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.