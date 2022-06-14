Delhi court reserves order on Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case

Jain was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 and is in judicial custody

Satyendar Jain. File Pic

A Delhi court has reserved its order against the bail plea of state health minister Satyendar Jain in an alleged money-laundering case till June 18. Jain was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 and is in judicial custody.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel reserved the order after hearing arguments from Jain as well the ED. The probe agency had taken Jain into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

With inputs from PTI