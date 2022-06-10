Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to police custody for four days

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 June,2022 05:57 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

According to the police, in a case related to Punjab, gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria told the police that Bishnoi had given him weapons to carry out the crime. Bhagwanpuri is currently lodged in jail

In an old case of the Punjab Arms Act, Delhi's Patiala House Court has sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to police custody for four days.

Delhi Police South Range Special Cell had sought four days' custody of Bishnoi. According to the police, in a case related to Punjab, gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria told the police that Bishnoi had given him weapons to carry out the crime. Bhagwanpuri is currently lodged in jail.




Delhi Police wants to interrogate Bishnoi in that case.


