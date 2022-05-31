Delhi court sends Satyendar Jain to ED custody till June 9 in money-laundering case

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel remanded Jain in ED's custody, noting that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy

Satyendar Jain. File Pic

Delhi minister Satyendra Jain was sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9 by a court for questioning in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel remanded Jain in ED's custody, noting that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy. The ED had on Monday arrested the Delhi health minister under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

