Delhi court to pass order on AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea on November 17

Updated on: 16 November,2022 04:12 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Jain had urged the court to grant him bail, saying that no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody any longer

AAP leader Satyendar Jain. File Pic


A Delhi court will pronounce on Thursday the order on the bail applications of AAP leader Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case.


Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who was scheduled to pronounce the order on Wednesday, adjourned the matter, saying the order was not ready.



Jain had urged the court to grant him bail, saying that no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody any longer.


The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments of the accused persons, including Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The federal agency had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Recently, the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.

