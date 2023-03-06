Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be complete by December end: Nitin Gadkari

People will be travelling from Dehradun to Delhi in just two hours, Gadkari said

Nitin Gadkari. File Pic

The construction work of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be complete by the end of December this year, reducing the journey time between the two cities to two hours, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said.

"Work on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project will be over by December end and from January 1 next year people will be travelling from Dehradun to Delhi in just two hours," Nitin Gadkari said during a visit to Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh on Sunday.

A journey from Dehradun to Delhi at present takes around six hours.

The union minister who visited the Ashram to take part in a Ganga Aarti along with family said the all-weather road project will make year-round Char Dham Yatra possible.

"Char Dham Yatra goes on for six months at present. But, once the all-weather road project is complete, devotees can visit the Himalayan temples throughout the year," he said.

Work on the ropeway project in Kedarnath whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, 2022 has also begun, he said.

The 12.97 km ropeway, the longest in the world at an altitude of 11,500 feet, will go from Sonprayag to the Himalayan temple.

