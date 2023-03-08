Breaking News
Delhi: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar; one more bizman held

Updated on: 08 March,2023 08:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The federal probe agency also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai on Monday evening, they said

Delhi: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar; one more bizman held

Manish Sisodia of AAP. Pic/PTI


The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned and recorded the statement of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the excise policy matter, official sources said. The federal probe agency also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai on Monday evening, they said.


Also Read: Direct release of Sisodia unconditionally, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tells PM



The CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22. He is lodged in judicial custody until March 20. The ED obtained the court’s permission to question the 51-year-old AAP leader in the jail for three days.


The agency is expected to question him about the alleged change and destruction of cell phones that were in his possession, the policy decisions, and the timeline followed by him as the excise minister of Delhi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

