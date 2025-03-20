According to local police, the couple was allegedly strangled to death, and their bodies were discovered on Tuesday. Following an investigation, Delhi Police arrested the prime suspect, while efforts are underway to trace his accomplice

An elderly couple, both around 70 years old, was found murdered in their residence in Kohat Enclave, North-West Delhi, with police suspecting their domestic help to be behind the crime.



According to local police, the couple was allegedly strangled to death, and their bodies were discovered on Tuesday. Following an investigation, Delhi Police arrested the prime suspect, while efforts are underway to trace his accomplice.



Police officers believe the murder occurred two to three days ago but came to light only when the couple's son, who lives in the same locality, visited their house and found them dead. He immediately informed the authorities.



The police further said the exact motive behind the killings would be confirmed after further interrogation.

