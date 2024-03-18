Delhi excise policy case: CBI opposes bail plea of Manish Sisodia, says 'some high-profile people may be arrested'

The CBI on Monday opposed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in a Delhi court and said that some high-profile people may be arrested

Manish Sisodia. File Pic/PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday opposed the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a Delhi court and said that some high-profile people may be arrested.

The CBI said that an investigation is underway in the Delhi Excise policy case and the accused may hamper it.

Sisodia is pressing his bail application after his curative bail plea was denied by the Supreme Court.

Special judge MK Nagpal announced his decision after hearing submissions from senior advocate Mohit Mathur for Manish Sisodia and CBI's Additional Public Prosecutor Pankaj Gupta.

The court has listed the matter on March 22 for hearing arguments on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur began by stating that the Supreme Court (SC) has observed that 13 months have passed and granted bail to o.

"Manish Sisodia satisfied the triple test. He is not at flight risk. There is no chance of tampering with evidence. In fact, there is no evidence left now. All have become approvers," the senior advocate submitted.

The other accused was given bail on the basis of my judgement (Sisodia), however ironic it may be, Senior advocate Mathur submitted.

He also submitted that the SC gave him the liberty only because the ASG had said that he would conclude the investigation within 6-8 months.

He further submitted that "aside from that, the fact is that there is no loss to the exchequer, but profit to the exchequer. No loss to even any private person or any consumer. No money was paid by him and vice versa."

On the other hand, the bail plea was opposed by APP Pankaj Gupta.

"There was no delay from our side. The trial starts after the arguments on charge. We're trying to start that. The accused are delaying the trial," the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted.

APP Pankaj Gupta also submitted that some high-profile people may be arrested.

"An investigation is going on and this accused may influence the witnesses, and hamper the investigation," APP said before the court.

The application should be dismissed, Pankaj Gupta submitted.

