Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents of Mulund East say, 'Don’t want swarms of PAPs to come here'
Mumbai: Parel TT flyover resurfacing completed, repairs pending
Mangal Prabhat Lodha: Organise competitions on topic of Lord Shree Ram in BMC schools
Mumbai: Gang gatecrashes wedding in Andheri, flees with cash and phones
JJ doctor under fire for ‘5 avoidable deaths’
Vasai: Former administrator Rocky Gonsalves faces fresh charges for fraud, harassment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi excise policy case ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal

Updated on: 18 December,2023 06:46 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

ED has issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on December 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Listen to this article
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. ED has issued a fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal
  2. Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned for questioning on December 21
  3. Summons were issued to Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on December 21 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said Monday.


He was first called by the federal agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose alleging that the notice was "vague, motivated and unsustainable in law".


The summons to Kejriwal, the national convenor of AAP, pertain to questioning in the alleged Delhi excise policy case and for recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.


It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

Delhi government officials had on Saturday said that Kejriwal will leave for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course at an undisclosed location on December 19.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were earlier arrested in the excise policy case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you have a fixed sleep-wake cycle?
arvind kejriwal Enforcement Directorate delhi aam aadmi party India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK