Delhi excise policy case: HC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest today

The Delhi High Court will now hear Kejriwal's case contesting the validity of his incarceration in the continuing inquiry into the Delhi excise policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal/ File Photo

The Delhi High Court is set to hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appeal today, contesting his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy case.

On July 1, CM Kejriwal's request for two more video conferencing (VC) talks with his lawyers from Tihar Jail was denied by the Rouse Avenue court, reported ANI.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja denied the application, finding that the circumstances stated did not justify giving extra-legal meetings beyond what had already been resolved. The court observed that Kejriwal, who has been arrested by CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, had submitted a similar application, which was denied on April 10, 2024.

Kejriwal's lawyer contended that with over 30 active litigations worldwide, the CM wanted additional VC meetings to examine his cases and ensure a fair trial.

The court also heard statements from the CBI, which claimed that during Kejriwal's police custody remand, he gave evasive and conflicting answers when asked about the increase in profit margins for wholesalers under Delhi's 2021-22 Excise Policy.

Following these findings, the CBI stated that further custodial interrogation of Kejriwal was unnecessary at this time.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor, was arrested by the CBI on June 26 after a vacation Judge allowed the agency to interrogate him in court before his detention in the Delhi excise policy case. The court instructed the CBI to produce the evidence that supported his arrest.

Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day custody

In the Delhi excise policy case under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sentenced to 14 days in jail under judicial custody. The CBI produced Kejriwal in court following his three-day custody interrogation, claiming that his confinement was necessary "in the interest of the investigation and justice".

Allowing the request, Special Judge Sunena Sharma ordered that Kejriwal appear in court on July 12. On March 21, he was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to the now-defunct policy. A trial court granted him bail, which was subsequently halted by the Delhi High Court. In its remand application, the CBI accused Kejriwal of not cooperating and giving evasive replies.