Manish Sisodia. File Pic/PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar Jail after 17 months behind bars on Friday, reported the PTI.

Holding aloft flags and cheering loudly, crowds of AAP supporters waited to welcome Manish Sisodia as stepped out of jail on Friday evening.

The Supreme Court had on Friday granted bail to Manish Sisodia earlier in the day. The court said that his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice, according to the PTI.

"Got bail due to power of Constitution, democracy; this power will ensure our leader Arvind Kejriwal is also released," Manish Sisodia said.

He said, "Grateful to SC that used power of Constitution to give tight slap on dictatorship."

"We have brought this legal battle to its logical end constitutionally," the AAP leader said after walking out of jail.

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi was arrested by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy case.

"We have brought this legal battle to its logical end through the Constitution. I thank you all for being with me," he said amid chants of "Kejriwal, Kejriwal".

"Today truth has won. In the end, only truth wins," said a post by "Team Kejriwal" on the Delhi chief minister's official handle on X.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail in the same case.

Celebrations broke out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi after the former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday granted bail.

