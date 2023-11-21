Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till December 11

The Rouse Avenue court has extended former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody until December 11 in connection with an alleged excise policy scam. This extension was given in light of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) pending submission of documents for the defendants

Manish Sisodia (File Photo)

The Rouse Avenue court has extended former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody until December 11 in connection with an alleged excise policy scam. This extension was given in light of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) pending submission of documents for the defendants, stated a report in ANI.

According to the report, the court underlined during the hearing how urgently attorneys must complete Section 207 compliance under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). This would make it easier for the matter's trial to start.

The CBI detained Sisodia in February 2023 due to alleged irregularities in the creation and implementation of Delhi's updated excise policy. Amidst accusations of impropriety from the opposition, this policy was rescinded. Sisodia is still being held by the court at this time.

The CBI claimed that Sisodia actively participated in the creation and implementation of the policy, which was in line with the goals of the alleged criminal conspiracy. Sisodia was said to have played a major role in the conspiracy, the report added.

In addition, the court sent a notice to the ED setting arguments for November 24 in relation to Benoy Babu's temporary bail request. The ED arrested Benoy, a former general manager of a spirits company, in November of last year.

Recently, the Supreme Court dismissed Sisodia's bail plea in connection with the cases pertaining to the excise policy scam. "We have dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia," the court had said.

According to the report, the court directed to complete the trial in the case in six to eight months; the court further remarked that if the trial in the case proceeded at a slow pace, Sisodia could apply for bail again after three months.

Sisodia had moved to the top court for bail in CBI and ED cases, challenging the Delhi HC order rejecting his bail plea. The HC had denied him bail in both matters.

In its order dated July 3, in the ED case, Delhi HC said the court was of the view that he could possibly influence the witnesses as he held high political positions and had equally high stature within the party that had formed government in Delhi.

