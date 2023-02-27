Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia before court

There was a heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises

Delhi Deputy Chief MInister Manish Sisodia.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday produced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a city court.

The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal and was likely to seek his custodial interrogation.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

The CPI(M) on Monday condemned the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, accusing the government of using central agencies to target the opposition in an attempt to divert attention from the Adani issue.

In a statement, CPI(M) charged, "His arrest is part of the Modi government project to weaponise central investigative agencies to target opposition party leaders. In almost every state where the government is run by an opposition party, cases are filed against leaders, arrests are made so as to destabilise the governments being run by opposition parties".

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday described the arrest of party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the height of dictatorship and said God will not forgive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

