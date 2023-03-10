Breaking News
Mumbai: Experts topple fanciful notions of smog towers
Mumbai: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies after mishap on Bandra’s U-bridge
Mumbai: BEST Double-decker bus set to return to Dadar East
Mumbai: Commuters get some breathing space in busy Ghatkopar station
Maharashtra state budget puts women, farmers in focus
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi excise scam case ED seeks 10 day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise 'scam' case: ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Updated on: 10 March,2023 02:17 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises

Delhi excise 'scam' case: ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

File Photo


The ED produced former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested in a money-laundering case related to the excise policy, before a city court on Friday and sought his custody for 10 days.


There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.



The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside the court premises and raised slogans in Manish Sisodia's support, whereas those from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest seeking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the case.


Also Read: AAP leaders knew Sisodia was going to be arrested: Meenakshi Lekhi

The federal agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal.

The ED arrested Sisodia on Thursday evening in the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with a case being probed by the CBI pertaining to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india India news national news new delhi manish sisodia aam aadmi party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK