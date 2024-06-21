The statement comes after the ED challenged her husband's bail order in the high court earlier today

Sunita Kejriwal. File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi excise scam: ED behaving as if Kejriwal is the 'most wanted terrorist', says Sunita Kejriwal x 00:00

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal accused it of behaving as if the AAP national convener was the "most wanted terrorist in India," reported PTI. The statement comes after the ED challenged her husband's bail order in the high court earlier today.

She was speaking in south Delhi's Bhogal where Delhi Water Minister Atishi began an indefinite hunger strike to press on her demand for getting more water from Haryana. As per the PTI report, Sunita Kejriwal said dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was only yesterday your chief minister got bail. In the morning, the order was supposed to be uploaded. This happened as if Kejriwal is the most wanted terrorist in India," Sunita Kejriwal said.

"Dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits. The ED does not want to give anyone liberty and has gone to the high court against the chief minister demanding a stay (on his bail). The (court's) decision is yet to come. We hope the high court will deliver justice," she added.

The Delhi High Court on Friday put on hold the trial court order granting the chief minister bail till it hears the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the relief granted to him in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The Enforcement Directorate mentioned its plea challenging the trial court's order before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja.

Delhi excise scam: Trial court bail order on Kejriwal not to be given effect till HC hears ED's challenge

The Delhi High Court on Friday said the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shall not be given effect to till it hears the ED's plea challenging the relief granted in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam, reported news agency PTI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned its plea challenging the trial court order for an urgent hearing before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja, which said the case file will come to it in 10-15 minutes and after that it will hear the matter, reported PTI.

The ED has challenging the trial court's order passed on Thursday evening, reported PTI.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, sought a stay on the trial court order contending that the agency was not given a proper opportunity to argue its case, reported PTI.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21, shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest on his petition challenging summonses issued to him in Delhi excise scam.

On May 10, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1 to allow him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

On Thursday, the Rouse Avenue Court granted regular bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case despite Enforcement Directorate opposing the bail application.

Vacation judge Nyay Bindu of Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted the bail upon furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.