Destruction caused by bombardment in the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees, central Gaza Strip. File Pic/AFP

The Kirti Kisan Union, a farmers organisation, on Thursday donated Rs 5 lakh for the war affected Palestinian people through its mission in New Delhi as a humanitarian aid, reported the PTI.

The farmers group expressed solidarity with the people there facing difficult times due to the ongoing conflict.

According to the PTI, a delegation of the union met Palestine ambassador to India Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer at the Palestinian embassy here and donated the money, a release from the organisation said.

The union has raised its voice in favour of a permanent truce in West Asia and also demanded that the United Nations find a sustainable solution to the Palestine issue.

The Kirti Kisan Union delegation included President Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, General Secretary Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, Press Secretary Raminder Singh Patiala, Vice President Jatinder Singh Chhina and Treasurer Jaswinder Singh Jhabelwali, news agency reported.

Addressing a press conference later, they alleged that the most "terrible genocide" in the history of human civilisation was being carried out by Israel under the "incitement" of major powers like the US in which thousands of people have lost their lives so far.

The images of children, the elderly and women and the ruins tell a tale of heart-wrenching atrocities, they said, adding that people have been deprived of basic necessities like food, water, electricity and medicine.

Saudi Arabia plays a key role in maintaining stability in West Asia: Jaishankar

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday emphasised that Saudi Arabia plays a key role in maintaining stability in West Asia, highlighting the ongoing situation in the region particularly in Gaza, the ANI reported.

In his opening remarks at the second meeting of the Political, Security, Social and Cultural Committee of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, today Jaishankar reiterated India's long-standing position on the issue.

The Union Minister emphasised India's commitment to condemning acts of terrorism and hostage-taking while expressing deep concern over the continuing deaths of civilians.



"Saudi Arabia, we recognise, is a very important factor of stability in the region. The situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us, particularly the conflict in Gaza. India's position in this regard has been principled and consistent. While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage-taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing deaths of innocent civilians," Jaishankar said, the news agency reported.

