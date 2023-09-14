Delhi: Fire breaks out at garment shop in Karol Bagh, three fire personnel injured during operation

According to the fire department, they received information abut the blaze around 8.20 pm on Wednesday and 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot

Three firefighters were injured during an operation as a blaze broke out at a garment shop in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, officials said on Thursday.

According to the fire department, they received information abut the blaze around 8.20 pm on Wednesday and 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire in the garments shop was doused around 2.55 am on Thursday, they said.

Three firemen got minor injuries during the operation and they were given first aid, the officials said, adding the cause of the fire is not immediately known.

