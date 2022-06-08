Breaking News
Delhi: Fire breaks out at Home Ministry in North Block, no casualties

Updated on: 08 June,2022 09:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The fire brigade department received a call about the incident at around 12:20 am on Wednesday, after which seven fire engines were sent to the spot to douse the fire

Representational Image


A fire broke out at the first floor of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in North Block.

The fire brigade department received a call about the incident at around 12:20 am on Wednesday, after which seven fire engines were sent to the spot to douse the fire.





"Fire was in telephone exchange at upper ground floor room number 82A and 82B of MHA. The room had computer, air conditioner, wires, telephone exchange accessories and other items," said the fire official.

The exact reason for the fire was not yet to be ascertained, however, it is being said a short circuit could be the possible cause of the fire.

No one was hurt in the incident. The fire was brought under control by 1:15 am.

