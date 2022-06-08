Delhi: Fire breaks out at Home Ministry in North Block, no casualties

The fire brigade department received a call about the incident at around 12:20 am on Wednesday, after which seven fire engines were sent to the spot to douse the fire

Representational Image

A fire broke out at the first floor of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in North Block.

The fire brigade department received a call about the incident at around 12:20 am on Wednesday, after which seven fire engines were sent to the spot to douse the fire.

A fire broke out at North Block (Ministry of Home Affairs Telephone Exchange) at around 12.18 am today. 7 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire has been brought under control. No casualty has been reported so far: Delhi Fire Department pic.twitter.com/Iwu7BBTOE3 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

"Fire was in telephone exchange at upper ground floor room number 82A and 82B of MHA. The room had computer, air conditioner, wires, telephone exchange accessories and other items," said the fire official.

The exact reason for the fire was not yet to be ascertained, however, it is being said a short circuit could be the possible cause of the fire.

No one was hurt in the incident. The fire was brought under control by 1:15 am.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.